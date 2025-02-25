Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NBCS-BOS and TSN

The Boston Celtics (41-16) are big, 11-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (18-39) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and TSN. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Raptors vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -11 226.5 -521 +400

Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (82.4%)

Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 26-30-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors are 31-24-2 against the spread this year.

This season, 26 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

Raptors games this year have eclipsed the over/under 52.6% of the time (30 out of 57 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Boston has fared worse at home, covering 11 times in 28 home games, and 15 times in 29 road games.

In home games, the Celtics eclipse the total 53.6% of the time (15 of 28 games). They've hit the over in 37.9% of games on the road (11 of 29 contests).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .548 (17-13-1). On the road, it is .538 (14-11-1).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under more often at home (19 times out of 31) than on the road (11 of 26) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 5.7 assists and 8.8 boards.

Jaylen Brown averages 22.9 points, 6.1 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White is averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 assists and 4.4 boards.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 13.9 points, 3.8 boards and 3.5 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.9 points for the Raptors, plus 7.9 boards and 6.2 assists.

The Raptors receive 21.9 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 6.5 boards and 5.6 assists.

The Raptors are receiving 14.2 points, 10.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl.

Gradey Dick's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He is draining 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji provides the Raptors 10.2 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

