Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TSN and NBCS-BOS

Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Boston Celtics (28-11) visit the Toronto Raptors (9-31) at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. The Celtics are 12.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The point total in the matchup is 229.

Raptors vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -12.5 229 -649 +480

Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (80.5%)

Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 16-22-1 against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 40 games this year, they have 20 wins against the spread.

This season, 17 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of 40 chances.

Raptors games this season have hit the over on 21 of 40 set point totals (52.5%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (9-8-1) than it has at home (7-14-0).

In terms of point totals, the Celtics hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 12 times in 21 opportunities this season (57.1%). On the road, they have hit the over five times in 18 opportunities (27.8%).

Against the spread, Toronto has been better at home (12-8-1) than on the road (8-10-1).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (13 times out of 21) than away (eight of 19) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 28.1 points, 9.4 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made treys per game (sixth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown averages 23.8 points, 5.9 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Derrick White averages 16.4 points, 4.4 boards and 4.3 assists, shooting 44.3% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made treys per game (10th in league).

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers (10th in NBA).

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.8 points, 4.2 boards and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett averages 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He is also sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Raptors receive 14.8 points per game from Jakob Poeltl, plus 10.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Raptors are receiving 20.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game from Scottie Barnes.

Per game, Gradey Dick gives the Raptors 16.3 points, 3.4 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Ochai Agbaji averages 10.8 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 50.9% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

