Raptors vs. 76ers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 25

Raptors vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NBCS-PH and TSN

The Philadelphia 76ers (0-1) hit the road in Atlantic Division play against the Toronto Raptors (0-1) on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The 76ers are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 219.5.

Raptors vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -4.5 -112 -108 219.5 -110 -110 -210 +176

Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (74.3%)

Raptors vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread last season.

The Raptors had an ATS record of 17-23 as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater last year.

Last season, 41 76ers games hit the over.

The Raptors had 43 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

Philadelphia covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (58.5%) last season. Philly covered 24 times in 41 games at home and 24 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home was .341 (14-27-0) last season. Away, it was .537 (22-19-0).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey collected 25.9 points last year, plus 3.7 boards and 6.2 assists.

Paul George's numbers last season were 22.6 points, 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He drained 47.1% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 treys (sixth in NBA).

Joel Embiid recorded 34.7 points, 11.0 boards and 5.6 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. collected 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Last season, Andre Drummond recorded 8.4 points, 9.0 boards and 0.5 assists. He drained 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes put up 19.9 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley posted 17.0 points, 3.8 boards and 4.9 assists last year, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kelly Olynyk collected 9.8 points, 4.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

RJ Barrett recorded 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Bruce Brown collected 10.8 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.