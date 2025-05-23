Angels vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

The Los Angeles Angels versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Angels vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (24-25) vs. Miami Marlins (19-29)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and FDSFL

Angels vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-148) | MIA: (+126)

LAA: (-148) | MIA: (+126) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154)

LAA: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Angels vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-4, 3.50 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-6, 7.99 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Yusei Kikuchi (0-4) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (2-6) will get the nod for the Marlins. Kikuchi's team is 5-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kikuchi's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Marlins are 2-7-0 against the spread when Alcantara starts. The Marlins are 2-5 in Alcantara's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (59.6%)

Angels vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Angels vs. Marlins reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-148) and Miami as the underdog (+126) on the road.

Angels vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-154 to cover), and Los Angeles is +128 to cover the runline.

Angels vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Angels-Marlins contest on May 23, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Angels vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Angels have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 49 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Angels are 23-26-0 against the spread in their 49 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have a 15-27 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Miami has gone 9-16 (36%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 48 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-19-0).

The Marlins have a 26-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .225. He has an on-base percentage of .272 and a slugging percentage of .508.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 128th in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Ward will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .372 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs, four walks and 17 RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel is slashing .278/.372/.401 this season and leads the Angels with an OPS of .774.

His batting average ranks 47th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 29th, and his slugging percentage 97th.

Zach Neto is batting .296 with a .560 slugging percentage and 19 RBI this year.

Neto heads into this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .349 with four doubles, four home runs, three walks and 11 RBIs.

Logan O'Hoppe leads Los Angeles with 42 hits, batting .275 this season with 15 extra-base hits.

O'Hoppe brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with four home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has an on-base percentage of .380, a slugging percentage of .556, and has 50 hits, all club-highs for the Marlins (while batting .309).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 10th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Stowers brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Eric Wagaman has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .242. He's slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .293.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Liam Hicks is hitting .277 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Otto Lopez is batting .225 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

