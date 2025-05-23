Yankees vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Colorado Rockies.

Yankees vs Rockies Game Info

New York Yankees (30-19) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-42)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and YES

Yankees vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-320) | COL: (+260)

NYY: (-320) | COL: (+260) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-230) | COL: +1.5 (+188)

NYY: -1.5 (-230) | COL: +1.5 (+188) Total: 12 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 1-1, 4.41 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (1-1) for the Yankees and Tanner Gordon for the Rockies. Schmidt's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Schmidt's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Gordon and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each game he pitched a season ago.

Yankees vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (71.4%)

Yankees vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +260 on the moneyline, while New York is a -320 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -230 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +188.

Yankees vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 12 runs has been set for the Yankees-Rockies game on May 23, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Yankees vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (66.7%) in those contests.

New York has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -320.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 48 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 24-24-0 against the spread in their 48 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won seven of the 46 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (15.2%).

Colorado has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +260 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 49 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-27-2).

The Rockies have covered only 32.7% of their games this season, going 16-33-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 74 hits and an OBP of .486 to go with a slugging percentage of .743. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .396 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .337 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks, while slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .392.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging among qualified batters.

Cody Bellinger is batting .257 with a .461 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham is batting .267 with a .364 OBP and 22 RBI for New York this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a team-best OBP (.332) and slugging percentage (.470), and leads the Rockies in hits (51, while batting .282).

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck has seven doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .264. He's slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .219 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .207 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.

