Thunder vs. Nuggets Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 13

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: TNT, MAX, and truTV

The Denver Nuggets are big 10.5-point underdogs in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Tuesday, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, MAX, and truTV. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -10.5 221.5 -461 +360

Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (74.7%)

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 54-26-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Nuggets' 82 games this season, they have 38 wins against the spread.

This season, 44 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

Nuggets games this season have hit the over on 49 of 82 set point totals (59.8%).

In home games, Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread (29-12-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (25-14-1).

The Thunder have gone over the over/under in 25 of 42 home games (59.5%), compared to 19 of 40 road games (47.5%).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-23-0). On the road, it is .488 (20-20-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nuggets games have gone over 26 of 41 times at home (63.4%), and 23 of 41 away (56.1%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Jalen Williams averages 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 4.1 boards.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points for the Nuggets, plus 12.7 boards and 10.2 assists.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He is sinking 47.4% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Nuggets receive 18.2 points per game from Michael Porter Jr., plus 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Per game, Christian Braun provides the Nuggets 15.4 points, 5.2 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Nuggets receive 13.3 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

