Cavaliers vs. Pacers Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 13

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: TNT, MAX, and truTV

The Indiana Pacers take a 1-3 series record into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Cavaliers are favored by 7 points in the matchup, which airs on TNT, MAX, and truTV at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -7 229.5 -255 +210

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (76.1%)

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 47 times this season (47-33-2).

The Pacers have 37 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 50 times this season.

Pacers games this year have hit the over 53.7% of the time (44 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 23 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it has covered 24 times in 41 games on the road.

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total in the same percentage of games at home as road games (61%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.463, 19-21-1 record) than away (.439, 18-22-1).

Both at home (22 of 41) and away (22 of 41), the Pacers' games have gone over (in terms of the over/under) 53.7% of the time.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24 points, 4.5 boards and 5 assists, shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made treys per game (eighth in NBA).

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.5 points, 3.2 assists and 9.3 rebounds.

Darius Garland averages 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 70.6% from the floor (first in league).

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 17 points, 4 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He is also draining 47.3% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

The Pacers receive 20.2 points per game from Pascal Siakam, plus 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Pacers are getting 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Myles Turner.

The Pacers are getting 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin.

Per game, T.J. McConnell gives the Pacers 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

