Padres vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the San Diego Padres facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Padres vs Angels Game Info

San Diego Padres (25-14) vs. Los Angeles Angels (16-23)

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSW

Padres vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-220) | LAA: (+184)

SD: (-220) | LAA: (+184) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+102) | LAA: +1.5 (-122)

SD: -1.5 (+102) | LAA: +1.5 (-122) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 4-1, 2.22 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-4, 3.83 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Michael King (4-1, 2.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 3.83 ERA). King and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. King's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Kikuchi starts, the Angels have gone 3-5-0 against the spread. The Angels are 1-5 in Kikuchi's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (68.1%)

Padres vs Angels Moneyline

The Padres vs Angels moneyline has San Diego as a -220 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +184 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-122 to cover), and San Diego is +102 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Padres-Angels game on May 12, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Padres vs Angels Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -220 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 38 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres are 23-15-0 against the spread in their 38 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have gone 12-19 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.7% of those games).

Los Angeles has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +184 or longer.

In the 39 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-17-1).

The Angels have a 15-24-0 record ATS this season (covering just 38.5% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 47 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .551. All three of those stats are best among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .320 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Tatis has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Manny Machado has an OPS of .868, fueled by an OBP of .385 and a team-best slugging percentage of .483 this season. He's batting .324.

Among qualifying batters, he is seventh in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Machado heads into this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .447 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and eight RBIs.

Luis Arraez has 39 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.329/.415.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .244 with a .331 OBP and 16 RBI for San Diego this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has put up a team-high OBP (.342) and slugging percentage (.367). He's batting .258.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 76th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 125th in slugging.

Joseph Ward has six doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .182. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .226.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 156th, his on-base percentage ranks 163rd, and he is 104th in slugging.

Jorge Soler has eight doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .226.

Logan O'Hoppe paces his team with 32 hits.

