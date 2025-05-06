Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Red Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (17-18) vs. Boston Red Sox (18-18)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and RSN

Rangers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-118) | BOS: (-100)

TEX: (-118) | BOS: (-100) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164)

TEX: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 2-2, 2.11 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 2.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Lucas Giolito. Eovaldi's team is 2-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Eovaldi's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Giolito has started just one game with a set spread, which the Red Sox failed to cover. The Red Sox have not been a moneyline underdog when Giolito starts this season.

Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (52.6%)

Rangers vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Rangers vs Red Sox moneyline has Texas as a -118 favorite, while Boston is a -100 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Red Sox Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Red Sox. The Rangers are +136 to cover the spread, while the Red Sox are -164.

Rangers versus Red Sox on May 6 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season Texas has come away with a win nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 35 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 35 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 20-15-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have put together a 3-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Boston is 3-3 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 36 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-17-2).

The Red Sox have an 18-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is batting .297 with five doubles, six home runs and 11 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .371 and a slugging percentage of .549.

Langford has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two walks and an RBI.

Josh Smith leads Texas in slugging percentage (.489) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .322 with an on-base percentage of .396.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 26 hits and an OBP of .269 this season.

Jonah Heim has been key for Texas with 25 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .429.

Heim enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two walks and an RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman has an on-base percentage of .396, a slugging percentage of .583, and has 44 hits, all club-bests for the Red Sox (while batting .317).

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has six doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while batting .279. He's slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Jarren Duran is hitting .271 with nine doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks.

Rafael Devers is hitting .250 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 26 walks.

Rangers vs Red Sox Head to Head

3/30/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/29/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/28/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/14/2024: 9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2024: 9-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/4/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/3/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 11-6 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!