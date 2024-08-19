Rangers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 19

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rangers vs Pirates Game Info

Texas Rangers (57-68) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-65)

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Monday, August 19, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: SportsNet PT

Rangers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-154) | PIT: (+130)

TEX: (-154) | PIT: (+130) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+132) | PIT: +1.5 (-160)

TEX: -1.5 (+132) | PIT: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 4-7, 4.92 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Pirates) - 5-3, 3.41 ERA

The probable starters are Dane Dunning (4-7) for the Rangers and Luis Ortiz (5-3) for the Pirates. Dunning and his team are 6-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Dunning's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 7-1-0 ATS record in Ortiz's eight starts with a set spread. The Pirates have a 2-4 record in Ortiz's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (56.4%)

Rangers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Rangers, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +130, and Texas is -154 playing at home.

Rangers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +132 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -160.

Rangers vs Pirates Over/Under

Rangers versus Pirates on August 19 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 34, or 53.1%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Texas has won 12 of 20 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 55 of 120 chances this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 54-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have put together a 30-42 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).

Pittsburgh is 10-21 (winning just 32.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-61-2 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 65-55-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .720, fueled by an OBP of .314 and a team-best slugging percentage of .406 this season. He has a .245 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 85th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

Semien hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .244 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 115 hits. He is batting .271 this season and has 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Seager takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Josh Smith leads Texas with an OBP of .358 this season while batting .268 with 40 walks and 53 runs scored.

Adolis Garcia has 21 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has a .348 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Pirates. He's batting .281.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 38th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz has collected 108 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .290 with 11 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .240 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

