Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 9
On Wednesday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Rangers vs Penguins Game Info
- New York Rangers (0-0-0) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0-0)
- Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TNT
Rangers vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-140)
|Penguins (+116)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (61.2%)
Rangers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -205 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +168.
Rangers vs Penguins Over/Under
- Rangers versus Penguins on October 9 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.
Rangers vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while New York is a -140 favorite despite being on the road.