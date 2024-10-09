menu item
NHL

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 9

On Wednesday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Rangers vs Penguins Game Info

  • New York Rangers (0-0-0) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0-0)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: TNT

Rangers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-140)Penguins (+116)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (61.2%)

Rangers vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -205 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +168.

Rangers vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Rangers versus Penguins on October 9 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.

Rangers vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while New York is a -140 favorite despite being on the road.

