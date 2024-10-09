Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 9

On Wednesday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Rangers vs Penguins Game Info

New York Rangers (0-0-0) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0-0)

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: TNT

Rangers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-140) Penguins (+116) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (61.2%)

Rangers vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -205 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +168.

Rangers vs Penguins Over/Under

Rangers versus Penguins on October 9 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.

Rangers vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while New York is a -140 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!