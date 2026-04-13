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NHL

Rangers vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Rangers vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

In NHL action on Monday, the New York Rangers play the Florida Panthers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Panthers Game Info

  • New York Rangers (33-38-9) vs. Florida Panthers (38-38-4)
  • Date: Monday, April 13, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-113)Panthers (-106)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Rangers win (55.9%)

Rangers vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+225 to cover). Florida, the underdog, is -290.

Rangers vs Panthers Over/Under

  • The Rangers-Panthers matchup on April 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Rangers vs Panthers Moneyline

  • New York is the favorite, -113 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -106 underdog despite being at home.

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