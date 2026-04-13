Rangers vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

In NHL action on Monday, the New York Rangers play the Florida Panthers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Panthers Game Info

New York Rangers (33-38-9) vs. Florida Panthers (38-38-4)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-113) Panthers (-106) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (55.9%)

Rangers vs Panthers Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+225 to cover). Florida, the underdog, is -290.

Rangers vs Panthers Over/Under

The Rangers-Panthers matchup on April 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Rangers vs Panthers Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -113 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -106 underdog despite being at home.

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