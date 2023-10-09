Rangers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 3 on October 10

Odds updated as of 7:33 PM

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Rangers vs Orioles Game Info

Texas Rangers (90-72) vs. Baltimore Orioles (101-61)

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: FOX

Rangers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | BAL: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | BAL: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+136) | BAL: +1.5 (-164)

TEX: -1.5 (+136) | BAL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 12-5, 3.63 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 13-5, 4.12 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) against the Orioles and Kremer (13-5, 4.12 ERA). When Eovaldi starts, his team is 15-10-0 against the spread this season. Eovaldi's team has a record of 11-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 20-10-0 record against the spread in Kremer's starts. The Orioles have a 12-4 record in Kremer's 16 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (58.4%)

Rangers vs Orioles Moneyline

Texas is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +120 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Orioles are -164 to cover, and the Rangers are +136.

Rangers vs Orioles Over/Under

Rangers versus Orioles, on October 10, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Rangers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 67, or 62.6%, of the 107 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has come away with a win 43 times in 69 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 87 of their 167 opportunities.

The Rangers are 92-75-0 against the spread in their 167 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have won 43 of the 75 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (57.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Baltimore has gone 17-11 (60.7%).

In the 158 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-68-12).

The Orioles have a 90-68-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 73 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualified hitters, he is 28th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers in OBP (.390) and total hits (156) this season. He's batting .327 while slugging .623.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia has collected 136 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Garcia enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Nate Lowe is batting .262 with a .360 OBP and 82 RBI for Texas this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman has accumulated an on-base percentage of .374 and a slugging percentage of .435. Both lead the Orioles. He's batting .277.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Gunnar Henderson's 143 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .255 while slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 85th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Anthony Santander has 41 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .257.

Austin Hays is batting .275 with 36 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks.

Rangers vs Orioles Head to Head

10/8/2023: 11-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 10/7/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/5/2023: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/4/2023: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/3/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/3/2022: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/2/2022: 8-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/1/2022: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/28/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/27/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

