Rangers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 3 on October 10
The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 of the ALDS.
Rangers vs Orioles Game Info
- Texas Rangers (90-72) vs. Baltimore Orioles (101-61)
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: FOX
Rangers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | BAL: (+120)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+136) | BAL: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Rangers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 12-5, 3.63 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 13-5, 4.12 ERA
The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) against the Orioles and Kremer (13-5, 4.12 ERA). When Eovaldi starts, his team is 15-10-0 against the spread this season. Eovaldi's team has a record of 11-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 20-10-0 record against the spread in Kremer's starts. The Orioles have a 12-4 record in Kremer's 16 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Rangers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rangers win (58.4%)
Rangers vs Orioles Moneyline
- Texas is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +120 underdog on the road.
Rangers vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Orioles are -164 to cover, and the Rangers are +136.
Rangers vs Orioles Over/Under
- Rangers versus Orioles, on October 10, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Rangers vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Rangers have been victorious in 67, or 62.6%, of the 107 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Texas has come away with a win 43 times in 69 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 87 of their 167 opportunities.
- The Rangers are 92-75-0 against the spread in their 167 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Orioles have won 43 of the 75 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (57.3%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Baltimore has gone 17-11 (60.7%).
- In the 158 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-68-12).
- The Orioles have a 90-68-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57% of the time).
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 73 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 28th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Corey Seager leads the Rangers in OBP (.390) and total hits (156) this season. He's batting .327 while slugging .623.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.
- Adolis Garcia has collected 136 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .508 this season.
- Garcia enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.
- Nate Lowe is batting .262 with a .360 OBP and 82 RBI for Texas this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Adley Rutschman has accumulated an on-base percentage of .374 and a slugging percentage of .435. Both lead the Orioles. He's batting .277.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.
- Gunnar Henderson's 143 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .255 while slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 85th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.
- Anthony Santander has 41 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .257.
- Austin Hays is batting .275 with 36 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
Rangers vs Orioles Head to Head
- 10/8/2023: 11-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 10/7/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/5/2023: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 4/4/2023: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/3/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/3/2022: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/2/2022: 8-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/1/2022: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/28/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 5/27/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
