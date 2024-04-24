Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Texas Rangers will take on the Seattle Mariners in MLB action on Wednesday.

Rangers vs Mariners Game Info

Texas Rangers (12-12) vs. Seattle Mariners (12-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | SEA: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | SEA: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | SEA: +1.5 (-178)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | SEA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray (Rangers) - 0-1, 3.15 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 3-1, 1.85 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (0-1, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryce Miller (3-1, 1.85 ERA). Gray's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gray has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite, and has been upset each time. The Mariners are 3-1-0 against the spread when Miller starts. The Mariners were the moneyline underdog for one Miller start this season -- they won.

Rangers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (55.7%)

Rangers vs Mariners Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Mariners reveal Texas as the favorite (-142) and Seattle as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Rangers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mariners are +146 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -178.

Rangers vs Mariners Over/Under

Rangers versus Mariners on April 24 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in four of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won one of three games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 12 of 24 chances this season.

The Rangers are 12-12-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have a 3-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Seattle has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +120 or longer.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-13-3 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have covered 47.8% of their games this season, going 11-12-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 28 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .596. He's batting .315 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 26th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Marcus Semien is hitting .267 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks, while slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 74th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging among qualified batters.

Josh Smith leads Texas in OBP (.395) this season, fueled by 19 hits.

Smith takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Evan Carter has three home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .200 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Caleb Raleigh has accumulated a team-high OBP (.350), and paces the Mariners in hits (19). He's batting .271 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 66th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .186 with a double, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .291 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 164th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 155th in slugging percentage.

Mitch Haniger is hitting .256 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Julio Rodriguez paces his team with a .344 slugging percentage.

Rangers vs Mariners Head to Head

4/23/2024: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/30/2023: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/29/2023: 8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2023: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2023: 12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/3/2023: 16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

