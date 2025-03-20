Rangers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the New York Rangers taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

New York Rangers (33-30-6) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (41-24-3)

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-125) Maple Leafs (+104) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (50.6%)

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Rangers. The Maple Leafs are -250 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +198.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Maple Leafs game on March 20 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -125 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +104 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!