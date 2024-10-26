Rangers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the New York Rangers facing the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Rangers vs Ducks Game Info
- New York Rangers (5-1-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-2-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-300)
|Ducks (+240)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (80.1%)
Rangers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -104 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -115.
Rangers vs Ducks Over/Under
- Rangers versus Ducks, on October 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Rangers vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Ducks, New York is the favorite at -300, and Anaheim is +240 playing on the road.