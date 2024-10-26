Rangers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the New York Rangers facing the Anaheim Ducks.

Rangers vs Ducks Game Info

New York Rangers (5-1-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-2-1)

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-300) Ducks (+240) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (80.1%)

Rangers vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -104 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -115.

Rangers vs Ducks Over/Under

Rangers versus Ducks, on October 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Rangers vs Ducks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Ducks, New York is the favorite at -300, and Anaheim is +240 playing on the road.

