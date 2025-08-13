Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Texas Rangers (61-59) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-62)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: MLB Network, RSN, and ARID

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-152) | ARI: (+128)

TEX: (-152) | ARI: (+128) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156)

TEX: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Rangers) - 9-7, 3.37 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 9-12, 5.31 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Merrill Kelly (9-7) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (9-12) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. Kelly's team is 10-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team has a record of 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have gone 10-14-0 against the spread when Gallen starts. The Diamondbacks have a 5-5 record in Gallen's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (53.7%)

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Rangers vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Texas as a -152 favorite, while Arizona is a +128 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Diamondbacks are -156 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +130.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Diamondbacks game on Aug. 13 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (66.1%) in those contests.

This season Texas has come away with a win 19 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 119 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread record of 64-55-0 in 119 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 42.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-26).

Arizona has a 7-3 record (winning 70% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 115 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-51-6).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 54-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is batting .226 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .301 while slugging .352.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 148th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage, and 150th in slugging.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers in OBP (.373) and total hits (87) this season. He's batting .268 while slugging .474.

Among qualifying batters, he is 56th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith has hit nine homers with a team-high .402 SLG this season.

Wyatt Langford has been key for Texas with 90 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Langford has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a slugging percentage of .436, a team-best for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is seventh and he is 73rd in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and three RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has collected 103 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .561 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 95th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Ketel Marte has an on-base percentage of .390, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .246.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/11/2025: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/11/2024: 14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/10/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/29/2024: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/28/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 11/1/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/31/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-7 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/30/2023: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/28/2023: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/27/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

