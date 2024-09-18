Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18
Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays.
Rangers vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Texas Rangers (72-79) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (72-79)
- Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: SNET
Rangers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-112) | TOR: (-104)
- Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Rangers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 5-3, 3.97 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 8-4, 3.50 ERA
The probable starters are Cody Bradford (5-3) for the Rangers and Bowden Francis (8-4) for the Blue Jays. Bradford's team is 6-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bradford's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-1). The Blue Jays are 5-5-0 against the spread when Francis starts. The Blue Jays have a 2-5 record in Francis' seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rangers win (52.1%)
Rangers vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Blue Jays reveal Texas as the favorite (-112) and Toronto as the underdog (-104) on the road.
Rangers vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Blue Jays are +152 to cover, while the Rangers are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Rangers vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- The Rangers-Blue Jays game on Sept. 18 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.
Rangers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Rangers have come away with 44 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Texas has a record of 43-31 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 145 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Rangers are 64-81-0 against the spread in their 145 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 72 total times this season. They've gone 23-49 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Toronto has a 21-45 record (winning just 31.8% of its games).
- The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-68-4 record against the over/under.
- The Blue Jays are 74-72-0 ATS this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.392) thanks to 49 extra-base hits. He has a .235 batting average and an on-base percentage of .306.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 115th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 103rd in slugging.
- Wyatt Langford is batting .254 with 25 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks, while slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- He is 71st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Josh Smith has collected 125 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 118 hits, an OBP of .281 plus a slugging percentage of .386.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.397) and slugging percentage (.545), and paces the Blue Jays in hits (184, while batting .322).
- Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him third, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in slugging.
- George Springer is batting .223 with 18 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .308.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 114th in slugging.
- Ernie Clement has 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and nine walks while hitting .261.
- Spencer Horwitz is hitting .272 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks.
Rangers vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 9/17/2024: 13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/28/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/27/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/26/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/14/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 9/13/2023: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/12/2023: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/11/2023: 10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/18/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/17/2023: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
