Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Texas Rangers (72-79) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (72-79)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: SNET

Rangers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-112) | TOR: (-104)

TEX: (-112) | TOR: (-104) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152)

TEX: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 5-3, 3.97 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 8-4, 3.50 ERA

The probable starters are Cody Bradford (5-3) for the Rangers and Bowden Francis (8-4) for the Blue Jays. Bradford's team is 6-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bradford's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-1). The Blue Jays are 5-5-0 against the spread when Francis starts. The Blue Jays have a 2-5 record in Francis' seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (52.1%)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Blue Jays reveal Texas as the favorite (-112) and Toronto as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Blue Jays are +152 to cover, while the Rangers are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Rangers-Blue Jays game on Sept. 18 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 44 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 43-31 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 145 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers are 64-81-0 against the spread in their 145 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 72 total times this season. They've gone 23-49 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Toronto has a 21-45 record (winning just 31.8% of its games).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-68-4 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays are 74-72-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.392) thanks to 49 extra-base hits. He has a .235 batting average and an on-base percentage of .306.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 115th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Wyatt Langford is batting .254 with 25 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks, while slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 71st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Josh Smith has collected 125 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 118 hits, an OBP of .281 plus a slugging percentage of .386.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.397) and slugging percentage (.545), and paces the Blue Jays in hits (184, while batting .322).

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him third, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in slugging.

George Springer is batting .223 with 18 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 114th in slugging.

Ernie Clement has 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and nine walks while hitting .261.

Spencer Horwitz is hitting .272 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

9/17/2024: 13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/26/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/14/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-2 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2023: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2023: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/11/2023: 10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/18/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/17/2023: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.