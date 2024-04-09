Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Oakland Athletics.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (6-4) vs. Oakland Athletics (3-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: NBCS-CA

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-215) | OAK: (+180)

TEX: (-215) | OAK: (+180) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110)

TEX: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 1-0, 1.38 ERA vs Alex Wood (Athletics) - 0-1, 9.72 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (1-0) versus the Athletics and Alex Wood (0-1). Eovaldi has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Eovaldi's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Wood has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for two Wood starts this season -- they lost both.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (68.2%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -215 on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +180 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are -110 to cover the runline, with the Athletics being -110.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

Rangers versus Athletics, on April 9, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Texas this season, with a -215 moneyline set for this game.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in five of their 10 opportunities.

The Rangers are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won three of the 10 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (30%).

Oakland has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Athletics have had an over/under set by bookmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-3-1).

The Athletics have a 6-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is batting .275 with a double, a home run and eight walks. He has an on-base percentage of .396 while slugging .375.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 74th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with an OPS of .916. He has a slash line of .368/.442/.474 this season.

He is 11th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging among qualified batters.

Adolis Garcia has 11 hits and is batting .268 this season.

Garcia takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .268 with a double, four home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Evan Carter has been key for Texas with five hits, an OBP of .385 plus a slugging percentage of .276.

Athletics Player Leaders

JJ Bleday has a slugging percentage of .462, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 67th, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Zachary Gelof's .349 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .432.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 109th, his on-base percentage is 79th, and he is 85th in slugging.

J.D. Davis has totaled nine hits, a team-best for the Athletics.

Abraham Toro is hitting .200 with a home run and three walks.

