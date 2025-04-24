Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB squads playing on Thursday, versus the Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (14-10) vs. Athletics (11-13)

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and RSN

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-144) | OAK: (+122)

TEX: (-144) | OAK: (+122) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134)

TEX: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Anthony deGrom (Rangers) - 0-1, 3.32 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 1-1, 3.60 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob Anthony deGrom (0-1) versus the Athletics and J.T. Ginn (1-1). deGrom's team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. deGrom's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Ginn has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for two Ginn starts this season -- they split the games.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (52.2%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -144 favorite, while the Athletics are a +122 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +112 to cover, while the Athletics are -134 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Athletics on April 24, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in eight of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

The Rangers have yet to lose in four games when named as at least a -144 moneyline favorite.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 24 games with a total this season.

In 24 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 13-11-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have gone 5-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 1-4 (20%).

The Athletics have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-9-3).

The Athletics have put together a 14-10-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is hitting .294 with a double, six home runs and eight walks. He has an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .667.

Langford will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, three home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Adolis Garcia has six doubles, four home runs and five walks. He's batting .217 and slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .283.

His batting average ranks 112th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 118th, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Josh Smith is batting .360 with a .560 slugging percentage and four RBI this year.

Jonah Heim has been key for Texas with 13 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .453.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom paces the Athletics with 26 hits. He's batting .283 and slugging .609 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Lawrence Butler has a .365 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .462.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jacob Wilson has a .472 slugging percentage, which leads the Athletics.

Shea Langeliers is batting .250 with four doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

4/23/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/22/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/1/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2024: 12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/8/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

