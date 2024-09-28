Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (76-84) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-97)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+108) | LAA: +1.5 (-130)

TEX: -1.5 (+108) | LAA: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 5-14, 3.98 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Angels) - 6-13, 5.29 ERA

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (5-14) against the Angels and Griffin Canning (6-13). When Heaney starts, his team is 13-15-0 against the spread this season. Heaney's team has a record of 6-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have a 16-13-0 ATS record in Canning's 29 starts with a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 24 of Canning's starts this season, and they went 10-14 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (51.9%)

Prediction: Rangers win (51.9%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Texas is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Rangers are +108 to cover, and the Angels are -130.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Angels on Sept. 28, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (55.4%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 24-11 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 74 of 154 chances this season.

The Rangers are 68-86-0 against the spread in their 154 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 53 of the 127 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (41.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 40-51 (44%).

In the 157 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-76-9).

The Angels have an 81-76-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .390, fueled by 51 extra-base hits. He has a .236 batting average and an on-base percentage of .305.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Wyatt Langford is batting .253 with 25 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 69th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Langford enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Josh Smith has collected 134 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 129 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .400.

Garcia takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has collected 135 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .249 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage is 83rd, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Taylor Ward paces his team with a .431 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average ranks 79th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel a has .343 on-base percentage to pace the Angels.

Logan O'Hoppe is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 33 walks.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

9/27/2024: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/8/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/7/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/5/2024: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2024: 7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/9/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/8/2024: 9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/19/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

