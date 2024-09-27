Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (75-84) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-96)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-154) | LAA: (+130)

TEX: (-154) | LAA: (+130) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)

TEX: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 0-0, 1.35 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 4-8, 6.67 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob deGrom for the Rangers and Reid Detmers (4-8) for the Angels. deGrom has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. deGrom's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels have gone 8-8-0 ATS in Detmers' 16 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have a 5-7 record in Detmers' 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (52.2%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +130 underdog despite being at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Texas is +112 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Angels on Sept. 27 is 7.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 45, or 54.9%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has come away with a win 18 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of their 153 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 67-86-0 in 153 games with a line this season.

The Angels have gone 53-73 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 28-41 record (winning 40.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Angels have played in 156 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-75-9).

The Angels have covered 51.9% of their games this season, going 81-75-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .687, fueled by an OBP of .303 and a team-best slugging percentage of .384 this season. He has a .234 batting average.

He ranks 107th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Wyatt Langford has 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 50 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among all qualified, he is 64th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Langford has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Josh Smith is batting .264 with a .402 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.

Smith takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 128 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

Garcia has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto is leading the Angels with 135 hits. He's batting .249 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 80th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward paces his team with a .434 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .250 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has a team-high .343 on-base percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe has 16 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 33 walks while batting .238.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

9/8/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/7/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/5/2024: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2024: 7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/9/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/8/2024: 9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/19/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/17/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

