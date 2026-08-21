Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (63-65) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-77)

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: Apple TV+

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-148) | LAA: (+126)

TEX: (-148) | LAA: (+126) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+152) | LAA: +1.5 (-184)

TEX: -1.5 (+152) | LAA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 7-9, 4.45 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 4-8, 3.78 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (7-9) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (4-8) will answer the bell for the Angels. Gore and his team have a record of 10-16-0 against the spread when he starts. Gore's team has a record of 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have an 11-14-0 ATS record in Detmers' 25 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 18 of Detmers' starts this season, and they went 5-13 in those games.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.1%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Rangers, Los Angeles is the underdog at +126, and Texas is -148 playing at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Rangers are +152 to cover, and the Angels are -184.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Angels on Aug. 21, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 33, or 49.3%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has come away with a win eight times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 127 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 127 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 58-69-0 against the spread.

The Angels have put together a 37-63 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 21-34 record (winning only 38.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Angels have played in 127 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-73-2).

The Angels have collected a 66-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to 45 extra-base hits. He has a .268 batting average and an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 68th in slugging.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .265 with 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks, while slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging among qualifying batters.

Jake Burger has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Joc Pederson has been key for Texas with 79 hits, an OBP of .331 plus a slugging percentage of .483.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a team-high OBP (.382), and leads the Angels in hits (94). He's batting .239 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 104th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto paces his team with a .422 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .231 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 114th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Nolan Schanuel has 22 doubles, seven home runs and 42 walks while batting .276.

Vaughn Grissom has 17 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .249.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

8/13/2026: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/12/2026: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/11/2026: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2026: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/9/2026: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/8/2026: 13-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/7/2026: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/23/2026: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2026: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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