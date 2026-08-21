Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (67-61) vs. Cincinnati Reds (61-67)

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Reds.TV

Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-154) | CIN: (+130)

ARI: (-154) | CIN: (+130) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164)

ARI: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 12-4, 2.71 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 3-2, 4.52 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (12-4) for the Diamondbacks and Nick Lodolo (3-2) for the Reds. Rodríguez's team is 16-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodriguez's team is 8-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 6-8-0 record against the spread in Lodolo's starts. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Lodolo's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (63%)

Diamondbacks vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Reds reveal Arizona as the favorite (-154) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+130) on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +136 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -164.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Reds on Aug. 21 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Reds Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (58.8%) in those contests.

This year Arizona has won six of 10 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 127 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 68-59-0 against the spread in their 127 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 83 total times this season. They've finished 39-44 in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 7-13 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (35%).

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times this season for a 66-57-2 record against the over/under.

The Reds have covered 52.8% of their games this season, going 66-59-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 114 hits, which is best among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .246 with 59 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .484.

He is 87th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .244 with 17 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 75 walks, while slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among all qualified, he is 90th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage.

Gabriel Moreno has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.

Moreno has recorded at least one base hit in 13 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and 12 RBIs.

Nolan Arenado is batting .243 with a .322 OBP and 63 RBI for Arizona this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a slugging percentage of .474 and has 126 hits, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .259 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 67th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Stewart hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz has a .343 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .467.

He is currently 67th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

JJ Bleday is batting .219 with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 59 walks.

Matt McLain has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .200.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Head to Head

6/14/2026: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/13/2026: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/12/2026: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/24/2025: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/23/2025: 10-1 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/22/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2025: 13-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/15/2024: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/14/2024: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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