Guardians vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Rockies Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (62-66) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-77)

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-158) | COL: (+134)

CLE: (-158) | COL: (+134) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

CLE: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Guardians vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 9-7, 3.80 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 0-3, 5.55 ERA

The probable pitchers are Joey Cantillo (9-7) for the Guardians and Tanner Gordon (0-3) for the Rockies. Cantillo and his team are 16-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cantillo's team has been victorious in 58.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-5. The Rockies have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Gordon's starts. The Rockies are 2-3 in Gordon's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (53.6%)

Guardians vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Rockies, Cleveland is the favorite at -158, and Colorado is +134 playing at home.

Guardians vs Rockies Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Guardians are -110 to cover, and the Rockies are -110.

Guardians vs Rockies Over/Under

Guardians versus Rockies, on Aug. 21, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 33, or 47.1%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of their 122 opportunities.

In 122 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 58-64-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 47 of the 120 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39.2%).

Colorado has a 23-54 record (winning only 29.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 124 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-60-3).

The Rockies have a 66-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 115 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .442. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 19th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Jose Ramirez has 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 54 walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 104th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 108 hits.

Brayan Rocchio is batting .251 with a .314 OBP and 52 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Jake McCarthy has 26 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 22 walks while batting .295. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 21st in slugging.

TJ Rumfield leads his team with a .372 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .447 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .292.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Willi Castro is hitting .264 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks.

Mickey Moniak is batting .266 with 15 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 18 walks.

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