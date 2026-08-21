Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Pirates Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (77-51) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (63-66)

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT

Dodgers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-230) | PIT: (+190)

LAD: (-230) | PIT: (+190) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-113) | PIT: +1.5 (-106)

LAD: -1.5 (-113) | PIT: +1.5 (-106) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 12-7, 2.60 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 6-8, 4.23 ERA

The probable starters are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-7) for the Dodgers and Bubba Chandler (6-8) for the Pirates. Yamamoto's team is 11-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 68.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 15-7. The Pirates have gone 13-10-0 ATS in Chandler's 23 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Chandler's starts this season, and they went 6-8 in those games.

Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.2%)

Dodgers vs Pirates Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +190 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Pirates Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (-113 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -106 to cover.

Dodgers vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Pirates contest on Aug. 21 has been set at 8, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 75, or 61.5%, of the 122 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 21 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 127 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 53-74-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have put together a 24-33 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).

Pittsburgh has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +190 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times this season for a 71-53-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 62-65-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.8% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 133 hits and an OBP of .388, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .554.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 13th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Andy Pages has 25 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 45 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Pages has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .844, fueled by an OBP of .376 and a team-best slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Freeman heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 97 hits, an OBP of .342 plus a slugging percentage of .497.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up an on-base percentage of .370, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .261 and slugging .427.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Brandon Lowe's 120 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 78th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Nick Gonzales has racked up a team-best .404 slugging percentage.

Spencer Horwitz is hitting .256 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

Dodgers vs Pirates Head to Head

6/11/2026: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/10/2026: 9-8 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-8 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/9/2026: 12-3 LAD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-3 LAD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/4/2025: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/3/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/2/2025: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-7 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/27/2025: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

9-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/26/2025: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/25/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/11/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

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