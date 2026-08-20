NRFI Today: 3 NRFI Picks, Predictions, Best Bets for Thursday, August 20, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Giants vs. Guardians NRFI

Yankees vs. Orioles NRFI

Nationals vs. Rangers NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

Check out the top home run picks for today.

NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning Picks

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 20 5:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Among the day games, I’m drawn to the San Francisco Giants-Cleveland Guardians clash, with Landen Roupp facing Gavin Williams.

Williams is the primary reason to like this bet. The Cleveland right-hander enters Thursday 11-6 with a 3.55 ERA and has already piled up 185 strikeouts in 144.2 innings. That works out to an excellent 31.8% strikeout rate for a pitcher who needs only three outs to handle his half of this wager.

Roupp is a little more volatile. He owns an ERA north of 4.00 and has battled command problems at times, but his arsenal is still capable of producing quick innings. His 50.1% ground-ball rate is a big plus as it should help him keep the ball in the yard.

Williams gives us an excellent chance of a clean top half and Roupp has enough underlying ability to complete the bet.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 20 10:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles give us my favorite NRFI bet of Thursday's evening slate, with Gerrit Cole facing Kyle Bradish.

Cole enters Thursday with a 3.22 ERA, and his return from Tommy John surgery has gone about as well as New York could have hoped. He showed immediately after returning that he could still dominate early in games, opening his season with consecutive scoreless outings of at least six innings.

Bradish is the less trustworthy of the two pitchers overall, but his profile is considerably better when we narrow the sample to the beginning of games. He is holding opponents to a .227 average the first time through the batting order, with a 23.2% strikeout rate and 3.60 FIP in that split. It helps that the Yanks are 25th in wOBA over the last 14 days.

Cole has the stuff to handle Baltimore's first three hitters while Bradish's first-time-through numbers make him a quality fit for this market.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 21 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jacob deGrom gives us another strong late-game NRFI anchor when the Texas Rangers host the Washington Nationals.

DeGrom is 8-8 with a 3.95 ERA entering Thursday, and while those numbers are not quite vintage deGrom, his ability to miss bats remains a major advantage against the top of an opposing order. The Nats are a quality lineup, but it certainly helps that James Wood is out.

Washington counters with Andrew Alvarez, who has quietly pitched well enough to make this a two-sided NRFI rather than simply a bet on deGrom. Alvarez enters the matchup with a 3.72 ERA. He does a great job getting grounders (50.2% ground-ball rate), which can help prevent quick-strike damage. He also gets a Texas offense that is last in wOBA over the past 14 days.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.