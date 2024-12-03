Rachaad White Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Running back Rachaad White is looking at a matchup against the 11th-ranked run defense in the league (114.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more information on White, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Raiders.

Thinking about playing White this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

White vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.84

34.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

0.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.52

23.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

White is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 80th overall, as he has put up 106.2 total fantasy points (9.7 per game).

During his last three games, White has 31.5 total fantasy points (10.5 per game), carrying the ball 33 times for 144 yards and one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added 51 yards on eight catches (nine targets) with one TD.

White has put up 51.7 fantasy points (10.3 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 192 yards with two touchdowns on 42 carries. He has also contributed 105 yards on 16 catches (18 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The peak of White's fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, when he collected 23.1 fantasy points with 40 rushing yards on 10 carries. As a receiver, he reeled in six balls (on six targets) for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rachaad White disappointed his fantasy managers against the Detroit Lions in Week 2, when he mustered only 2.3 fantasy points (10 carries, 18 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against Las Vegas this season.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Raiders this season.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown catch by 18 players this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least two receiving TDs to three players this year.

The Raiders have allowed four players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Raiders this year.

Want more data and analysis on Rachaad White? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.