NFL

Quarterbacks With the Most Turnovers This Season

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Quarterbacks With the Most Turnovers This Season

As the NFL season gears up to enter Week 5, the turnover rate for quarterbacks can reveal both challenges and opportunities for growth.

Let's take a look at the teams that are currently leading the league in turnovers after Week 4.

NFL Most Turnovers in Week 4

Team
Total Turnovers
Interceptions
Fumbles Lost
Green Bay Packers431
New England Patriots312
Pittsburgh Steelers202
Minnesota Vikings211
Los Angeles Rams211
Kansas City Chiefs211
Seattle Seahawks211
View Full Table

The Green Bay Packers turned over the ball four times during their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday -- including three interceptions and one fumble lost.

The New England Patriots had the second-most turnovers last week. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw one interception with two fumbles lost against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

NFL Most Turnovers This Season (After Week 4)

Team
Total Turnovers
Interceptions
Fumbles Lost
Tennessee Titans963
Kansas City Chiefs752
Philadelphia Eagles743
Denver Broncos743
Green Bay Packers642
Indianapolis Colts660
Minnesota Vikings633
View Full Table

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis currently has the most turnovers (nine) in the league following Week 4. This has included six interceptions and three fumbles lost on the season.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is tied with Levis for the most interceptions so far. The Colts have six turnovers, and all of them have been a result of an intercepted pass.

