Quarterbacks With the Most Turnovers This Season

As the NFL season gears up to enter Week 5, the turnover rate for quarterbacks can reveal both challenges and opportunities for growth.

Let's take a look at the teams that are currently leading the league in turnovers after Week 4.

NFL Most Turnovers in Week 4

Team Total Turnovers Interceptions Fumbles Lost Green Bay Packers 4 3 1 New England Patriots 3 1 2 Pittsburgh Steelers 2 0 2 Minnesota Vikings 2 1 1 Los Angeles Rams 2 1 1 Kansas City Chiefs 2 1 1 Seattle Seahawks 2 1 1 View Full Table

The Green Bay Packers turned over the ball four times during their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday -- including three interceptions and one fumble lost.

The New England Patriots had the second-most turnovers last week. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw one interception with two fumbles lost against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

NFL Most Turnovers This Season (After Week 4)

Team Total Turnovers Interceptions Fumbles Lost Tennessee Titans 9 6 3 Kansas City Chiefs 7 5 2 Philadelphia Eagles 7 4 3 Denver Broncos 7 4 3 Green Bay Packers 6 4 2 Indianapolis Colts 6 6 0 Minnesota Vikings 6 3 3 View Full Table

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis currently has the most turnovers (nine) in the league following Week 4. This has included six interceptions and three fumbles lost on the season.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is tied with Levis for the most interceptions so far. The Colts have six turnovers, and all of them have been a result of an intercepted pass.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.