Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Pacers vs. Thunder for Game 7 of the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Game 7 of Pacers-Thunder

Game Preview

All NBA odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread Thunder -7.5 (-106)

Total Over 215.0 (-108)

Pace Rankings Indiana: 7th Oklahoma City: 5th



Pacers-Thunder Studs to Target

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($17,200)

In a winner-take-all Game 7, the MVP will probably come to play. We've seen lapses on the road this postseason from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but he's averaged 55.3 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes in OKC and has topped 31 points from the floor in all three home games during this series. It's a lot to ask of 24-year-old Jalen Williams to encroach the 40-burger he put forth in Game 5, so it makes plenty of sense to stick to SGA's gaudy usage rate (32.0% in the playoffs) for a team now 74.7% implied to win it all.

Pascal Siakam ($12,400)

I'm not sure if Myles Turner is injured or what, but Turner hasn't logged 30 minutes in five of these six NBA Finals contests. That's been a massive boon to Pascal Siakam all season, averaging 23.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per 36 minutes in that floor condition. Siakam, therefore, operates as the stretch five in this high-paced matchup, and additional rebounds might be on the table if this game's low total (215.0) comes to fruition as nerves become a factor.

Pacers-Thunder Mid-Range Options

Tyrese Haliburton ($12,000)

The salary structure in this series has become bizarre with fighters in the perfect lineup disappearing from the rotation in the next contest. Technically, Tyrese Haliburton is slotted as a "mid-range" player despite a salary close to Siakam ($12,400) and Williams ($12,200). In tournaments, Hali doesn't seem bothered by his calf issue, and three days of rest should only help a pace of 45.3 FDP per 36 minutes in Game 6. He's definitely on the table and should be contrarian because of the injury concerns.

Chet Holmgren ($8,600)

Chet Holmgren should see a similar bump to Siakam of rebounding volume -- if he's on the floor. Holmgren's 4-point, 6-rebound effort in Game 6 was among the reasons the Thunder got blasted, and Chet does seem to be struggling with the physicality of this matchup. OKC seems to fully trust Isaiah Hartenstein ($2,600) in these spots, and they haven't been playing a tremendous amount of crunchtime together. I'd choose one -- but not both -- of Oklahoma City's bigs in any format.

Pacers-Thunder Value Plays

Aaron Nesmith ($3,600)

In a low-scoring scrap for every possession, I want an athletic guy like Aaron Nesmith that'll be in the game for his defense. Nesmith hauled in 12 boards in Game 1, has hit at least four triples twice in this series, and averaged 1.2 steals plus blocks (stocks) per 36 minutes over these last six. If he can tie some of these performances together in one final masterpiece, he might be able to usurp T.J. McConnell's recent timeshare in the perfect lineup. Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard are both still susceptible to another hot night for McConnell. Choose wisely.

Luguentz Dort ($2,200)

Mark Daigneault is in a box. Even if a Cason Wallace or Aaron Wiggins have it going in this contest, does he really want to leave this year's title in their hands? That's why I'd roster Luguentz Dort of the OKC value bin options because "The Dorture Chamber" has been a mainstay on the court thanks to his defense against Haliburton. He's averaged 30.7 minutes per game in the series, and it's a huge boost that Game 7 will take place at Paycom Center. Lu has shot 39.3% from deep at home in the playoffs compared to 27.7% on the road.

