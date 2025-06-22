2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Sunday 6/22/25

The expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, bringing together the top clubs across the globe. With that comes plentiful betting options each and every day.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across today's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

Real Madrid vs. Pachuca

Real Madrid were held 1-1 by a solid Al-Hilal side in their opening match, so they'll surely be ready to rock for an easier matchup versus Pachuca (3 p.m. ET), which puts me on Real Madrid to win the first half.

Despite the opening-round draw, Real Madrid actually played pretty well, firing seven shots on target to Al-Hilal's two. They'll have a significant edge in talent over Pachuca, a team that managed only one shot on target against Inter in their first outing of the tournament.

Real Madrid rolled out a strong starting lineup for their tourney debut, one that included Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Vini Jr., and Rodrygo. They'll likely be without Kylian Mbappe, but Real Madrid still have plenty of talent. I like them to come out strong and win the first half on Sunday.

Manchester City vs. Al Ain

After a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, Manchester City have revamped their squad, and we saw new signings Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders start in City's tourney-opening 2-0 win over Wydad. Vitor Reis and Omar Marmoush -- two January signings -- also started as City rolled out a very strong lineup.

That gives me confidence City will put out another stout 11 for this match, and with the talent at their disposal coupled with players motivated to earn starting spots in this new-look squad, City may run rampant on Al Ain.

Al Ain shipped five goals in their CWC debut versus Juventus. While that match wasn't as lopsided as the 5-0 scoreline indicates, Al Ain came into this tourney with the reputation of a team that will sacrifice defending to attack, and we saw that play out as their clash with Juve featured a combined 12 shots on target.

Al Ain's style of play will likely get them in a world of trouble against City, and I like Pep Guardiola's bunch to net multiple first-half goals in this 9 p.m. ET match.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.