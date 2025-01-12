Purdue vs Nebraska Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

The Purdue Boilermakers (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) on January 12, 2025 at Mackey Arena.

Purdue vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Game time: 12:00 PM ET

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (72.2%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Sunday's Purdue-Nebraska spread (Purdue -7.5) or over/under (140.5 points).

Purdue vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue is 8-8-0 ATS this season.

Nebraska is 8-6-0 ATS this year.

Purdue covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's less often than Nebraska covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (100%).

When playing at home, the Boilermakers have a better record against the spread (5-3-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (2-2-0).

The Cornhuskers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (4-4-0). On the road, it is .333 (1-2-0).

Purdue is 4-1-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Nebraska has posted two Big Ten wins against the spread this year.

Purdue vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has won in 11, or 91.7%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Boilermakers have not lost in five games this year when favored by -345 or better on the moneyline.

Nebraska has won 25% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-3).

The Cornhuskers have played as a moneyline underdog of +270 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 77.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue averages 76.8 points per game (140th in college basketball) while giving up 68.6 per contest (105th in college basketball). It has a +132 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Purdue's leading scorer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, ranks 78th in the nation averaging 17.7 points per game.

Nebraska puts up 77.5 points per game (119th in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per contest (61st in college basketball). It has a +162 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Brice Williams' team-leading 19.4 points per game rank him 24th in college basketball.

The 30.4 rebounds per game the Boilermakers average rank 297th in the nation. Their opponents collect 30.4 per contest.

Kaufman-Renn is 260th in college basketball play with 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Boilermakers.

The Cornhuskers record 35.3 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

Berke Buyuktuncel averages 6.5 rebounds per game (240th in college basketball) to lead the Cornhuskers.

Purdue ranks 53rd in college basketball with 103.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 195th in college basketball defensively with 91.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cornhuskers rank 125th in college basketball averaging 98.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 45th, allowing 84.9 points per 100 possessions.

