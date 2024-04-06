Purdue vs NC State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - NCAA Tournament Final Four

The Purdue Boilermakers (33-4) and NC State Wolfpack (26-14) will meet on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game. This Final Four showdown tips off at 6:09 PM ET at State Farm Stadium (airing on TBS).

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. NC State Game Info and Odds

Game Day: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Game Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Arena: State Farm Stadium

Purdue vs. NC State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (73%)

Purdue is a 9.5-point favorite against NC State on Saturday and the over/under is set at 145.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

Purdue vs. NC State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has put together a 22-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

NC State has compiled a 20-20-0 ATS record so far this year.

Purdue (11-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (52.4%) than NC State (4-0) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (100%).

When playing at home, the Boilermakers sport an identical winning percentage against the spread as they do in away games (.500).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Wolfpack have a better winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than away (.364, 4-7-0).

Purdue vs. NC State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been the moneyline favorite in 31 games this season and has come away with the win 27 times (87.1%) in those contests.

The Boilermakers have yet to lose in 19 games when named as moneyline favorite of -450 or better.

NC State has a 9-10 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +340 or longer, the Wolfpack have gone 2-1 (66.7%).

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. NC State Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue outscores opponents by 14.1 points per game (scoring 83.5 per game to rank 10th in college basketball while giving up 69.4 per contest to rank 97th in college basketball) and has a +522 scoring differential overall.

Purdue's leading scorer, Zach Edey, is first in the country scoring 25.0 points per game.

NC State is outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +172 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.3 points per game (98th in college basketball) and gives up 72.0 per outing (182nd in college basketball).

DJ Horne is ranked 142nd in college basketball with a team-leading 16.8 points per game.

The 40.8 rebounds per game the Boilermakers average rank 10th in the nation, and are 11.6 more than the 29.2 their opponents pull down per contest.

Edey tops the Boilermakers with 12.2 rebounds per game (second in college basketball play).

The 35.6 rebounds per game the Wolfpack accumulate rank 152nd in the country. Their opponents grab 36.1.

Mohamed Diarra is 99th in the nation with 7.9 rebounds per game, leading the Wolfpack.

Purdue ranks fourth in college basketball with 106.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 61st in college basketball defensively with 88.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wolfpack score 98.2 points per 100 possessions (99th in college basketball), while allowing 92.7 points per 100 possessions (174th in college basketball).

