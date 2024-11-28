Purdue vs NC State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 28

The NC State Wolfpack (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (5-1) on November 28, 2024 at LionTree Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. NC State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Thursday, November 28, 2024 Game time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: LionTree Arena

Purdue vs. NC State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (71.1%)

To help you make an informed wager on Purdue-NC State outing (in which Purdue is a 7.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 146.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Thursday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. NC State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

NC State has covered three times in five games with a spread this year.

The Boilermakers covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (50%) last season. They covered eight times in 16 games at home and five times in 10 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Wolfpack were better at home (7-10-0) than away (4-7-0) last season.

Purdue vs. NC State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been named as the moneyline favorite four times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Boilermakers have been a -330 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

NC State is the moneyline underdog in its first game this season.

The Wolfpack have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +260 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 76.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Purdue vs. NC State Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue is outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game with a +73 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.8 points per game (121st in college basketball) and allows 67.7 per outing (118th in college basketball).

Purdue's leading scorer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, ranks 88th in college basketball scoring 17.7 points per game.

NC State outscores opponents by 19.6 points per game (posting 83.2 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and allowing 63.6 per outing, 43rd in college basketball) and has a +98 scoring differential.

NC State's leading scorer, Jayden Taylor, ranks 392nd in the country, averaging 13.8 points per game.

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Boilermakers average rank 267th in the nation. Their opponents grab 31 per contest.

Kaufman-Renn paces the team with six rebounds per game (341st in college basketball action).

The Wolfpack pull down 34.2 rebounds per game (146th in college basketball) while allowing 31.8 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.4 boards per game.

Dontrez Styles paces the Wolfpack with six rebounds per game (341st in college basketball).

Purdue ranks 47th in college basketball by averaging 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 168th in college basketball, allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Wolfpack average 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (79th in college basketball), and concede 78.6 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!