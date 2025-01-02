Purdue vs Minnesota Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

The No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) in Big Ten action at Williams Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Williams Arena

Purdue vs. Minnesota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (69.1%)

Before you bet on Thursday's Purdue-Minnesota spread (Purdue -5.5) or total (134.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Minnesota has a record of just 2-11-0 against the spread this year.

Purdue covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Boilermakers sported the same winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as they did on the road last season.

Last year, the Golden Gophers were 16-4-0 at home against the spread (.800 winning percentage). Away, they were 7-3-0 ATS (.700).

Purdue vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in nine games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (88.9%) in those games.

The Boilermakers have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -230 or better.

Minnesota has lost all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Golden Gophers have played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 69.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue averages 77 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per outing (184th in college basketball). It has a +76 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Trey Kaufman-Renn's team-leading 18.3 points per game ranks 60th in college basketball.

Minnesota puts up 67.9 points per game (325th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per outing (29th in college basketball). It has a +53 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Dawson Garcia's 19.1 points per game paces Minnesota and ranks 38th in college basketball.

The Boilermakers are 306th in the nation at 30.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.5 their opponents average.

Kaufman-Renn's 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Boilermakers and rank 232nd in college basketball action.

The Golden Gophers rank 299th in the nation at 30.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.2 their opponents average.

Garcia paces the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball).

Purdue averages 102 points per 100 possessions on offense (72nd in college basketball), and allows 94.3 points per 100 possessions (269th in college basketball).

The Golden Gophers record 93.9 points per 100 possessions (238th in college basketball), while giving up 88.3 points per 100 possessions (124th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!