2024 Purdue Football Odds and Schedule

So far this season, the Purdue Boilermakers have put up a record of 1-0. Below, you can check out their full 2024 schedule and results.

Purdue 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Indiana State Aug. 31 W 49-0 - - 3 Notre Dame Sept. 14 - Fighting Irish (-10.5) 45.5 4 @ Oregon State Sept. 21 - - - 5 Nebraska Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Wisconsin Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Illinois Oct. 12 - - - 8 Oregon Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table

Purdue Last Game

The Boilermakers go into their next matchup after winning 49-0 over the Indiana State Sycamores in their last outing on Aug. 31. Against the Sycamores, Hudson Card led the Boilers with 273 yards on 24-of-25 passing (96.0%) for four TDs and no interceptions. In the running game, Devin Mockobee totaled 89 rushing yards on 11 carries (8.1 yards per carry). He added two catches for five yards. In the receiving game, Max Klare had 71 yards on five catches (14.2 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Purdue Betting Insights (2023)

Purdue went 4-8-0 ATS last season.

The Boilermakers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 12 times last season.

Purdue was listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it split the games.

