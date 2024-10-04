Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 7

The English Premier League is off and running for the 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 7

Fulham at Manchester City (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

I'll start with this -- it's not a lock Savinho starts. If he does, I like him at these -125 odds to score or assist. If he doesn't start, that likely increases the chances that Jeremy Doku starts, and I don't mind Doku in this market at his -110 odds.

City are at home against Fulham. The Cottagers are a decent side, so it's not going to be a walk in the park. With that said, City are -470 to win and -390 to score over 1.5 goals. They should create a boatload of chances, per usual.

Savinho has looked impressive this season after his summer move to Man City. In four EPL starts, he's recorded two assists and no goals. He's amassed 0.8 expected goals (xG), per FBRef's xG model, so he should open his goal account soon.

With Kevin De Bruyne missing some time this year, it's given Savinho a chance to get in on corner duties, and the Brazilian is second on the team in corners taken so far. That's certainly noteworthy in this market.

All in all, as long as Savinho starts, he'll have a good chance to get involved with a goal on Saturday.

Newcastle at Everton (12:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

Neither of these sides have been all that good this year, but both are coming off big performances last weekend -- with Everton getting their first victory of the EPL campaign while Newcastle tied City, 1-1, in a match where Newcastle won the xG battle, 1.6-0.9.

I'm buying into what I saw from Newcastle last weekend. The Magpies have been an energetic, intense team under manager Eddie Howe. That was missing in some of Newcastle's early matches this season, but it was there in full force against City. Howe's team deserved to win that match, and if they carry over that type of effort to Goodison on Sunday, they can take all three points.

Goodison can be one of the tougher away grounds in the league, but it's hasn't been much of a fortress this season. Through three home matches, Everton have conceded seven goals at Goodison. They've yet to keep a clean sheet in any league match in any location.

Newcastle have the attacking talent to take advantage of the Toffees' defense, and I like the Magpies to get the win.

Tottenham at Brighton (11:30 a.m. ET Sunday)

As has been the case often over the last year-plus, Spurs are playing in one of the more entertaining games of the weekend. This time, they're facing a Brighton side that also has a very attack-first approach to matches.

It should lead to goals, and this match is -278 to go over 2.5 goals.

That has me interested in a few players in the goal-or-assist market, and I really like Dominic Solanke at +115.

As we saw last week at Stamford Bridge -- when Brighton and Chelsea combined for six first-half goals -- Brighton are very committed two two things: playing a high line and building out from the back when in possession. Both of those things can work in Solanke's favor.

As Spurs' striker, Solanke can pierce through Brighton's high line with runs in behind. When Spurs are out of possession, they're one of the EPL's best pressing sides. They should be able to turn over Brighton and win the ball in dangerous areas a few times, which could lead to golden chances for Solanke.

Solanke has two goals in four EPL matches, and he should be a focal point for Tottenham on Sunday in what figures to be a high-scoring fixture.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.