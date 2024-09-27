Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 6

The English Premier League is off and running for the 2024-25 campaign.

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 6

Crystal Palace at Everton (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

It's been a brutal start to the campaign for Everton, with the Toffees tallying one point through five matches. They're in desperate need of a victory, and they can get one at home Saturday versus Crystal Palace.

Palace have also been meh so far this year, amassing only three points (three draws). They've lost the expected goals (xG) battle -- per FBRef's xG model -- in all but one of their five league fixtures, including a cumulative xG tally of 1.7 created and 4.0 allowed through two away games.

Winnable matches might be few and far between this year for Everton -- Palace at home is a winnable fixture.

Everton have been poor this year; there's no debating that. But they've also had some bad luck, conceding 14 goals from 9.0 xG allowed. They drew 1-1 at Leicester last time out and were in a leading position against both Villa and Bournemouth in the two league matches prior before losing in the end. They're not that far away.

A year ago, Everton ranked a solid 10th in xG differential. They weren't that bad. They've got enough in the tank to take all three points at home against Palace.

Aston Villa at Ipswich Town (9 a.m. ET Sunday)

Aston Villa have picked up right where they left off a year ago, winning four of their first five EPL matches, with the only loss coming to Arsenal. The Villans have been good.

With that said, they've been playing with fire lately, and it might catch up to them at Ipswich on Sunday.

Despite the quality results, Villa haven't been super convincing. They trailed late against Wolves last time out before scoring three late goals to win going away. It was a similar story at home versus Everton, with the Toffees jumping out to a 2-0 lead only for Villa to come from behind to win 3-2, needing a Jhon Duran screamer to get the victory.

🇨🇴🚀 Jhon Durán (20) with an INSANE strike for Aston Villa vs. Everton! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/2gaZ3Tn9yZ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 14, 2024

In addition to Villa relying on late-game comebacks, which will likely prove unsustainable over the long haul, it would be understandable if Unai Emery's side have one eye on next Wednesday's home Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. That will be one of the biggest matches in recent Villa history.

If Villa is at all looking past Ipswich, the Tractor Boys are capable of taking advantage.

Ipswich are fighting an uphill battle to stay in the top flight -- currently listed at -105 odds to be relegated from the EPL -- but their saving grace could be Portman Road. They've played well in two home matches this season, losing to Liverpool (2-0) and drawing with Fulham (1-1). Ipswich have drawn three straight EPL matches, including an impressive away tie at Brighton (0-0). They haven't lost a match since August 24th.

Ipswich can give Villa some trouble, and I'm backing this match to end in a tie.

Tottenham at Manchester United (11:30 a.m. ET Sunday)

Goals should be on the menu Sunday at Old Trafford as Spurs-Manchester United is -264 to go over 2.5 goals. James Maddison can get in on the fun.

Maddison is off to a stellar start this season, racking up a goal and two assists through five outings. He's been heavily involved, averaging 9.7 shot-creating actions per match, and he's one of Tottenham's main set-piece takers, giving him several paths to recording an assist.

United's defense has struggled against quality opposition this year. The Red Devils have played two good attacks -- Brighton and Liverpool -- and conceded five goals across the two matches.

Spurs should be able to create chances Sunday as they're -113 to go over 1.5 goals. With Maddison being such a central figure for Tottenham, I like these +150 odds on him to score or assist.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.