Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 35

The English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign is winding down as we've hit the stretch run.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 35

Bournemouth at Arsenal (12:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

Arsenal have nothing left to play for in the Premier League. They're locked into a Champions League spot for next season, and Liverpool have already clinched the title. In the UCL, though, they have it all to play for next week in a Wednesday second-leg match at PSG. I think that impacts what type of Arsenal lineup we see on Saturday, and it puts me on the Cherries in the double-chance market.

Of course, FanDuel Sportsbook knows Arsenal's situation -- it's why the Gunners are only +105 to win. But I don't think they've accounted for things quite enough.

This match with Bournemouth is the third EPL fixture Arsenal have had this season that lands in between two legs of a Champions League tie. In the first two, Arsenal have drawn at Manchester United and drawn at home versus Brentford. They've generated a total of just 2.6 expected goals (xG) over those two games, per FBRef.

The matchup with Brentford three weeks ago is a great reference point for this upcoming date with the Cherries. The Brentford game came in the middle of two matchups with Real Madrid, and the Gunners opted to rotate the squad heavily versus the Bees -- not starting Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly or Mikel Merino. All of those players came on at some point in the second half, but with a weakened starting 11, the Gunners mustered only a draw.

Bournemouth are plenty good enough to take advantage of the situation. The Cherries are sixth in the league in xG differential (+15.2), and they've been excellent away from home this campaign, ranking third in road xG differential (+7.3). I like them to take at least a point Saturday at the Emirates.

Tottenham at West Ham (9 a.m. ET Sunday)

Tottenham are in a very similar situation to Arsenal. Spurs have nothing to play for in the league as they can't qualify for Europe and aren't getting relegated. So, all their eggs are in the Europa League basket, and they have a huge road match at Bodo/Glimt next Thursday.

Getting to the Europa League final would help save face for Spurs in what's been a dreadful EPL season, and I fully expect them to sit some key players on Sunday, which pushes me toward West Ham to score multiple goals.

Spurs have had two previous EPL matches that fell in the middle of a Europa League tie. They drew 2-2 at home against Bournemouth in the first one and lost 4-2 at Wolves in the most recent such contest.

Even if Spurs played their best 11, West Ham could score at least twice. Spurs have conceded multiple goals in five of their past seven league matches, including nine goals over their last two road games (four to Wolves and five at Liverpool).

West Ham have netted exactly two goals in two straight home matches and should be able to keep that streak rolling against a Tottenham side that will have its eye on next week's match at Bodo/Glimt.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any soccer game happening May 2nd to May 4th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.