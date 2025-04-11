Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 32

The matches are coming thick and fast now in the English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign.

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 32

Leicester City at Brighton (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Brighton have hit a little bit of a rough patch of late, going without a win in four straight. A home match against Leicester is a great bounce-back spot.

Oddsmakers are expecting Brighton to cruise, listing Brighton at -380 to win and -295 to go over 1.5 goals. I like Mitoma to play a big part in the Seagulls' success.

Mitoma has totaled seven goals and three assists through 28 EPL starts. He's put at least two shots on target in half of the last four games, and while I'm also intrigued by Mitoma to score or assist at -125, I prefer to take him to record at least two shots on target in a match where Brighton should dominate possession and create loads of chances.

Brentford at Arsenal (12:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

Arsenal have a huge Champions League match at Real Madrid midweek next week, and I think that looms large over this clash, pushing me toward under 2.5 goals.

The Gunners have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, and with their biggest match of the campaign coming up and not much to play for in the EPL, I think Mikel Arteta will opt to sit some key pieces on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka will likely be one such player who sits out. Saka recently returned from injury and is the key cog in Arsenal's attack. He was superb versus Real Madrid before exiting with a knock. I'd be shocked if he started against the Bees.

Arsenal could also sit Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and William Saliba. However, even if those guys play the full 90, the absence of Saka is enough to get me interested in this under. Any of those other guys sitting out would be icing on the cake.

Plus, Brentford are no pushover. The Bees kept a clean sheet against Chelsea last time out and held Villa and Newcastle to 1.3 expected goals apiece in recent matches, per FBRef. They can make this tough for the Gunners.

