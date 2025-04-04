Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 31

The matches are coming thick and fast now in the English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 31

Wolves at Ipswich (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Ipswich are probably destined for relegation, but if they're going to pull off a great escape, it has to start with a win over Wolves -- the team one spot above them in the table.

But instead of picking a winner in this match, I'm backing over 2.5 goals to be scored.

Ipswich can be the main driver of this over.

The Tractor Boys are coming off one of their best showings of the season, winning at Bournemouth, 2-1, midweek. They've now scored exactly two goals in back-to-back matches against the Cherries and Nottingham Forest, so Ipswich's attack is playing pretty well at the moment.

Defensively, they've been bad all year and haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 matches across all competitions.

As for Wolves, both them and their opponent has scored in four of their past five matches. They've allowed at least one goal in eight of their last six away league matches and have conceded at least 1.2 expected goals (xG) in four straight.

Lastly, with Ipswich desperately needing a win in this match, if they fall behind, they will likely be very aggressive in trying to get back into the game, which could lead to more goals for each side.

Southampton at Tottenham (9 a.m. ET Sunday)

Tottenham host Southampton on Sunday morning, and it's a great spot for Tottenham's attack to get on track.

The Saints have been one of the worst EPL teams in recent history. Southampton have mustered just 10 points through 30 matches and have conceded an eye-popping 71 goals. On the road, they've let up 31 goals in 15 matches, and Tottenham put five past them at St. Mary's back in December.

Maddison is a key figure in Tottenham's attack, and Spurs are listed at -330 to go over 1.5 goals. Maddison has totaled nine goals and four assists in 18 EPL starts (28 total appearances). He also handles some free-kick and set-piece duties, giving him extra opportunities to cash this bet.

In a dream matchup against the worst side in the EPL, Maddison can contribute to a goal.

