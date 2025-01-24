Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 23

The matches are coming thick and fast now in the English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 22

Newcastle at Southampton (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Newcastle's excellent run of form came to a screeching halt last week in a 4-1 home defeat to Bournemouth. The Magpies have a great chance to get back on track on Saturday as they hit the road to take on Southampton.

Southampton have been the clear-cut worst team in the EPL this campaign. They've mustered just six points through 22 matches and have conceded a league-worst 51.1 expected goals (xG), per FBRef's xG model. Over the Saints' past four league matches, they've allowed three goals to Forest, three to Manchester United, five against Brentford and two versus Palace.

Newcastle should create a lot of chances against Southampton, and they're -295 to score over 1.5 goals. That makes Gordon's goal-or-assist prop appealing.

The English winger has tallied six goals and four assists through 20 EPL starts. He's taken the second-most corners on the team, which gives him an extra avenue for an assist, and he's been in excellent form of late with three goals and an assist over his last four outings.

Leicester at Tottenham (9 a.m. ET Sunday)

Don't let Tottenham's place in the table fool you -- this is still an elite attacking team. I like them to score at least three goals on Sunday versus Leicester.

Spurs have netted the second-most goals in the league (45) and have generated the fifth-most xG (37.5). They've tallied at least three goals in 9 of their 22 EPL matches this campaign. At home versus Leicester, Spurs can feast.

Leicester have given up the third-most xG (43.1) and the third-most goals (48) so far this season. They've been particularly bad away from home, permitting 27 goals across 10 away matches. They've allowed 15 goals in four away matches against the traditional big six (across all competitions), and that doesn't include giving up four at Brentford and four at Newcastle.

Due to Tottenham's leaky, injury-ravaged defense, it's difficult to predict the outcome of any match they're involved in. But they should find a lot of joy in attack on Sunday and are unlikely to take their foot off the gas at any point under manager Ange Postecoglou.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.