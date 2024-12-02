Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 14

The English Premier League is off and running for the 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 14

Crystal Palace at Ipswich Town (2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday)

While it's only early December and I don't want too carried away, this is a big match for both sides.

For Ipswich, any home game against a team in the bottom half of the table is a golden opportunity to get points, and they'll need to scratch and claw for every point they can get if they're going to survive this season.

For Palace, they currently sit 17th and are playing themselves into a relegation battle. A loss at Ipswich Tuesday won't help their chances of avoiding a year-long relegation scrap.

Ipswich are playing better of late. They've picked up five points across their past four league matches, including a win at Tottenham and a home draw versus Manchester United. In the tie with United, the Tractor Boys won the expected goals (xG) battle 1.6-0.8, per FBRef's xG model.

They've been pretty competitive at home all season, also winning the xG battle in a draw versus Aston Villa (1.2-0.8), and Ipswich will surely view this home game against Palace as one of their better chances for a win this campaign.

Palace have just one win themselves this season -- also over Spurs -- and have really struggled going forward, amassing just the 14th-most xG (16.8). On top of that, their best player, Eberechi Eze, isn't likely to be able to play 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Wins will be few and far between this season for Ipswich, but I think they take all three points on Tuesday.

Liverpool at Newcastle (2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday)

Liverpool have been nearly perfect thus far under manager Arne Slot, and I like this -130 number for them to win Wednesday at Newcastle.

The Reds have played 20 matches in all competitions so far this term, and they've won 18 of them. It's hard to believe just how dominant they've been. While St. James' Park is a tough place to go, Liverpool have dropped points in only one road match all season (a 2-2 draw at Arsenal), and they've picked up road victories over AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

Newcastle are having a funky start to their season. They seemed to have gotten on track recently, picking up wins over Chelsea (EFL Cup), Arsenal and a red-hot Nottingham Forest. But Newcastle's last two outings were bad -- a 2-0 home loss against lowly West Ham and a 1-1 draw at Palace where they were battered 1.7-0.0 on xG.

The Magpies have shown the ability to play well against top sides, especially at home, but Liverpool should be too much for Newcastle on Wednesday. I'm happy to take the Reds to win at -130.

Manchester United at Arsenal (3:15 p.m. ET Wednesday)

Arsenal are -230 moneyline favorites versus Manchester United on Wednesday, and they're -215 to go over 1.5 goals. I like Saka's chances of getting in on the goal-scoring action.

While Manchester United's results have been solid enough so far under new manager Ruben Amorim, the results haven't been all that great. In a 1-1 draw at Ipswich, United lost the xG tally 1.6-0.8. In last week's 4-0 triumph over Everton, United's edge in xG was only 1.2-0.7. In short, this is still mostly the same Man United team we've seen in recent seasons, and they're facing a very tall task Wednesday at the Emirates.

Arsenal's attack got Martin Odegaard back, and they've taken off, scoring three times against Nottingham Forest and putting five past both Sporting Lisbon and West Ham in a pair of road matches.

Saka, per usual, has been at the center of it for the Gunners. He's got a whopping 5 goals and 10 assists in only 12 EPL starts. He's averaging 1.38 goals plus assists per 90 minutes. He's recorded both a goal and an assist in each of the past three games, totaling a combined seven goals plus assists in that span.

Saka's role on corners and penalties is a massive factor in this market, and with the Gunners rolling, he can contribute to a goal on Wednesday.

