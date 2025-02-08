NHL
Predators vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8
On Saturday in the NHL, the Nashville Predators are up against the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Predators vs Sabres Game Info
- Nashville Predators (18-28-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5)
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-142)
|Sabres (+118)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (54%)
Predators vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Predators are +176 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -215.
Predators vs Sabres Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Predators-Sabres on February 8, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.
Predators vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -142 favorite at home.