Predators vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

On Saturday in the NHL, the Nashville Predators are up against the Buffalo Sabres.

Predators vs Sabres Game Info

Nashville Predators (18-28-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5)

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-142) Sabres (+118) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Predators win (54%)

Predators vs Sabres Puck Line

The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Predators are +176 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -215.

Predators vs Sabres Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Predators-Sabres on February 8, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Predators vs Sabres Moneyline

Buffalo is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -142 favorite at home.

