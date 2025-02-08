FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Predators vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Predators vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

On Saturday in the NHL, the Nashville Predators are up against the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Predators vs Sabres Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (18-28-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5)
  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-142)Sabres (+118)5.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (54%)

Predators vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Predators are +176 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -215.

Predators vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Predators-Sabres on February 8, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Predators vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -142 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup