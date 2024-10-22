menu item
NHL

Predators vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Predators vs Bruins Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (0-5) vs. Boston Bruins (3-2-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
  • Time: 8:45 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Predators (-128)Bruins (+106)5.5

Predators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (51.9%)

Predators vs Bruins Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Predators vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Predators-Bruins matchup on October 22, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Predators vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Boston is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -128 favorite at home.

