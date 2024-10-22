Predators vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22
The Nashville Predators versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Predators vs Bruins Game Info
- Nashville Predators (0-5) vs. Boston Bruins (3-2-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Predators (-128)
|Bruins (+106)
|5.5
Predators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (51.9%)
Predators vs Bruins Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this matchup.
Predators vs Bruins Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Predators-Bruins matchup on October 22, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.
Predators vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -128 favorite at home.