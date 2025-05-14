Preakness River Thames Odds, History and Predictions

The 150th Preakness Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 9 three-year-old horses is set.

Although River Thames didn't race at Churchill Downs, they were rock-solid on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and now head to Pimlico Race Course as a top contender at Preakness. Let's take a look at the River Thames race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Stay updated on the Preakness odds and contenders as we approach the main event!

You can bet on which horse will win Preakness with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook. New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose.

River Thames Preakness Odds and Post Position

River Thames' Preakness morning line odds are 9-2.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Goal Oriented Flavien Prat Bob Baffert 6-1 2 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael W. McCarthy 8-5 3 American Promise Nik Juarez D. Wayne Lukas 15-1 4 Heart of Honor Saffie Osborne Jamie Osborne 12-1 5 Pay Billy Raul Mena Michael E. Gorham 20-1 6 River Thames Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd A. Pletcher 9-2 7 Sandman John Velazquez Mark E. Casse 4-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

River Thames Horse Trainer and Jockey

Hall of Famer and eight-time Eclipse Outstanding Trainer award winner Todd A. Pletcher is one of the top trainers in all of horse racing. Despite winning Belmont four times and the Kentucky Derby twice, Pletcher is still searching for his first Preakness win.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. has been awarded Eclipse Outstanding Jockey honors in five of the last seven years, during which he's won at Belmont and placed second at Preakness twice.

River Thames Race History

River Thames has placed top three in all four career races, most recently posting a career-best 103 speed score at April's Toyota Blue Grass Stakes. River Thames has two 1st-place finishes in that span.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 4/8/2025 Keeneland Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 3 103 3/1/2025 Gulfstream Park Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 98 2/1/2025 Gulfstream Park Allowance Optional Claiming 1 91 1/11/2025 Gulfstream Park Maiden Special Weight 1 96

River Thames Preakness Prediction and Pick

River Thames hasn't raced since early April but posted encouraging results in earlier spring races and flashed real top-end speed in their most recent showing. With an accomplished trainer and jockey at the helm, River Thames should be considered a top contender for the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Check out FanDuel TV's Preakness preview below:

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.