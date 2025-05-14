Preakness Pay Billy Odds, History and Predictions

The 150th Preakness Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 9 three-year-old horses is set.

Pay Billy hasn't generated much buzz leading into the 2025 Preakness Stakes, but they found plenty of success at Laurel Park in the early spring season. Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course will be a step up for Pay Billy, though there's at least a solid track record here. Let's take a look at the Pay Billy race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Pay Billy Preakness Odds and Post Position

Pay Billy's Preakness morning line odds are 20-1.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Goal Oriented Flavien Prat Bob Baffert 6-1 2 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael W. McCarthy 8-5 3 American Promise Nik Juarez D. Wayne Lukas 15-1 4 Heart of Honor Saffie Osborne Jamie Osborne 12-1 5 Pay Billy Raul Mena Michael E. Gorham 20-1 6 River Thames Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd A. Pletcher 9-2 7 Sandman John Velazquez Mark E. Casse 4-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Pay Billy Horse Trainer and Jockey

Michael E. Gorham won't be the most accomplished trainer at the 2025 Preakness Stakes, but he'll be among the most experienced. Despite never placing in a Triple Crown race, Gorham is approaching 10,000 career starts and has been training since the early 2000s.

Jockey Raul E. Mena also doesn't have any signature Triple Crown performances, but he, too, isn't lacking experience. The Chilean native has over $10 million in career earnings and has won 22% of his races in 2025.

Pay Billy Race History

Pay Billy's almost exclusively raced at Laurel Park, making this a short trip to Baltimore for the 2025 Preakness Stakes. Pay Billy has found success with four wins in their last five starts, but they've peaked at a 93 speed score.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 4/19/2025 Laurel Park Federico Tesio Stakes 1 93 3/22/2025 Laurel Park Private Terms Stakes 1 93 2/22/2025 Laurel Park Miracle Wood Stakes 2 88 1/25/2025 Laurel Park Allowance Optional Claiming 1 88 12/15/2024 Laurel Park Maiden Special Weight 1 88 10/26/2024 Laurel Park Maiden Special Weight 4 59 10/12/2024 Delaware Park Maiden Special Weight 6 56 View Full Table ChevronDown

Pay Billy Preakness Prediction and Pick

Pay Billy's lack of top-end speed is concerning, and it explains their 20-1 morning line odds. There's not much Triple Crown experience with either their trainer or jockey, presenting Pay Billy with an uphill battle heading into the weekend. Even so, their results speak for themselves and stranger things have happened at Pimlico Race Course.

