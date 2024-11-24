Pittsburgh vs Wisconsin Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 24

The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-0) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Wisconsin Badgers (6-0) on November 24, 2024. The Badgers have also won six games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Pittsburgh vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Sunday, November 24, 2024 Game time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Arena: Colonial Hall

Pittsburgh vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (54.3%)

Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite over Wisconsin on Sunday and the over/under is set at 149.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has covered in each of its six games with a spread this season.

Wisconsin has covered three times in six games with a spread this year.

Pittsburgh and Wisconsin cover the same percentage of spreads this year (100%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Sunday's line (Panthers as favorites by 2.5 or more and Badgers as underdogs by 2.5 or more).

Against the spread last season, the Panthers performed better when playing at home, covering 12 times in 18 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Badgers were better at home (8-9-0) than on the road (3-9-0) last season.

Pittsburgh vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Pittsburgh has yet to lose any of the six games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Panthers have not lost in six games this year when favored by -132 or better on the moneyline.

Wisconsin has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Badgers have played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Pittsburgh has a 56.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

Pittsburgh averages 85.8 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while allowing 60.2 per contest (23rd in college basketball). It has a +154 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 25.6 points per game.

Ishmael Leggett's team-leading 18.2 points per game ranks 81st in college basketball.

Wisconsin is outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game, with a +101 scoring differential overall. It puts up 87.8 points per game (23rd in college basketball) and gives up 71 per outing (187th in college basketball).

John Tonje's 21.3 points per game paces Wisconsin and ranks 21st in college basketball.

The Panthers are 72nd in the country at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's 8.8 more than the 28.5 their opponents average.

Guillermo Diaz Graham is 141st in college basketball play with 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the Panthers.

The 31.7 rebounds per game the Badgers accumulate rank 267th in college basketball, 1.4 more than the 30.3 their opponents grab.

Nolan Winter averages six rebounds per game (370th in college basketball) to lead the Badgers.

Pittsburgh averages 108.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (26th in college basketball), and gives up 76.2 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball).

The Badgers average 110.4 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball), while giving up 89.3 points per 100 possessions (185th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!