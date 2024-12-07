Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-5, 0-0 ACC) will host the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 0-0 ACC) after losing four home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pittsburgh win (61.1%)

Pittsburgh is a 9.5-point favorite over Virginia Tech on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 142.5 points. Here's a few betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh is 7-2-0 ATS this season.

Virginia Tech has a record of just 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Virginia Tech covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Panthers did a better job covering the spread in home games (12-6-0) last season than they did in road tilts (7-4-0).

Last year, the Hokies were 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). Away, they were 2-9-0 ATS (.182).

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Pittsburgh has been victorious in six of the seven contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Panthers have been a -429 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Virginia Tech has not yet won when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-1.

The Hokies have played as a moneyline underdog of +330 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Pittsburgh has a 81.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Pittsburgh's +116 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 82 points per game (65th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (138th in college basketball).

Ishmael Leggett ranks 115th in the country with a team-high 17 points per game.

Virginia Tech's -22 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.6 points per game (308th in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per contest (195th in college basketball).

Mylyjael Poteat's team-leading 11.4 points per game rank him 754th in the country.

The 34.2 rebounds per game the Panthers average rank 139th in the nation, and are 3.9 more than the 30.3 their opponents record per contest.

Leggett is 273rd in college basketball action with 6.4 rebounds per game to lead the Panthers.

The 32.8 rebounds per game the Hokies accumulate rank 209th in college basketball, 6.0 more than the 26.8 their opponents pull down.

Toibu Lawal's 6.6 rebounds per game lead the Hokies and rank 233rd in college basketball.

Pittsburgh averages 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (63rd in college basketball), and gives up 87 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

The Hokies score 88.5 points per 100 possessions (307th in college basketball), while conceding 92.1 points per 100 possessions (227th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!