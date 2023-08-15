2023 Pittsburgh Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

The currently unranked Pittsburgh Panthers are 1-4 on the season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Pittsburgh 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Wofford September 2 W 45-7 Panthers (-37.5) 49.5 2 Cincinnati September 9 L 27-21 Panthers (-6.5) 44.5 3 @ West Virginia September 16 L 17-6 Mountaineers (-2.5) 47.5 4 North Carolina September 23 L 41-24 Tar Heels (-7.5) 49.5 5 @ Virginia Tech September 30 L 38-21 Panthers (-3) 40.5 7 Louisville October 14 - Cardinals (-7.5) 44.5 8 @ Wake Forest October 21 - - - View Full Table

Pittsburgh Last Game

The Panthers lost to the Virginia Tech Hokies 38-21 in their most recent outing. Phil Jurkovec threw for 235 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions on 11-of-22 passing (50.0%) for the Panthers in that game versus the Hokies. In the ground game, C'Bo Flemister took 10 carries for 41 yards (4.1 yards per carry), while adding two receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown in the passing game. In the receiving game, Jerrod Means had 75 yards on one catch (75.0 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

