2023 Pittsburgh Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Pittsburgh Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

The currently unranked Pittsburgh Panthers are 1-4 on the season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Pittsburgh 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1WoffordSeptember 2W 45-7Panthers (-37.5)49.5
2CincinnatiSeptember 9L 27-21Panthers (-6.5)44.5
3@ West VirginiaSeptember 16L 17-6Mountaineers (-2.5)47.5
4North CarolinaSeptember 23L 41-24Tar Heels (-7.5)49.5
5@ Virginia TechSeptember 30L 38-21Panthers (-3)40.5
7LouisvilleOctober 14-Cardinals (-7.5)44.5
8@ Wake ForestOctober 21---
View Full Table

Pittsburgh Last Game

The Panthers lost to the Virginia Tech Hokies 38-21 in their most recent outing. Phil Jurkovec threw for 235 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions on 11-of-22 passing (50.0%) for the Panthers in that game versus the Hokies. In the ground game, C'Bo Flemister took 10 carries for 41 yards (4.1 yards per carry), while adding two receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown in the passing game. In the receiving game, Jerrod Means had 75 yards on one catch (75.0 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

  Pittsburgh has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
  • The Panthers have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

